Legendary footballer Pele dies at the age of 82, Fully Vaccinated 💉👀
The Prisoner
Pelé, the Brazilian footballer who became one of the most iconic sportsmen of all-time, has died at the age of 82.

Family members had gathered at the Albert Einstein Israelita Hospital in Sao Paulo shortly before Christmas after news that his colon cancer had worsened and posted a series of pictures of their bedside vigil over recent days.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé is the only player in football history to have won the World Cup three times - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - and a committee of experts voted him as the Fifa ‘Player of the Century’ in 2000.

https://t.me/covidbc/8435

Mirrored - The Telegraph

