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No-Show Joe: White House bizarrely cuts feed to stop Biden taking questions
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490 views • March 04, 2021
The White House has continued its trend of shielding Joe Biden from scrutiny after suddenly cutting the feed of a virtual event after the president said he was "happy to take questions" from Democratic lawmakers.
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