Sydney: Hero tackling one of the gunmen & wrestling his shotgun away

Incredible footage shows hero tackling gunman at Bondi beach shooting | 7NEWS
Video from Bondi Beach shows a man tackling one of the gunmen and wrestling his shotgun away. (at least one had a shotgun, maybe with pellets? Cynthia, read at a 2 sites). (He was shot twice by other gunman just after this video. On next video)
The bystander can be seen crouching behind a car before rushing the gunman and fighting over his high-powered rifle.
The man then holds and points the gun at the shooter before he runs away.
He then tentatively places it against a tree before another bystander grabs something to throw at the gunman as he runs away.