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MURDER BY VENTILATOR. IT IS HAPPENING ALL ACROSS THIS COUNTRY AS A WAY TO TREAT COVID.
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304 views • August 28, 2021
Pretty lousy odds. Source: Robert David Steel. More videos you may like:
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
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