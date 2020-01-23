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Our backyard visitors
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5 views • January 23, 2020
These guys were born this past Spring of 2019. Unfortunately, they have chased away the Momma squirrel. I see her sometimes. She has been coming to visit us for years. I think she is getting too old to fight off the young. She was pregnant this year so some of the young ones coming around must be hers.
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