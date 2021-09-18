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NWO: the Vatican, the Jesuits, the United States & the mark of the beast (1)
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1446 views • September 18, 2021
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Credits to a ministry that understands Bible prophecy.
As Christians anticipate the imminent return of the Son of God, Jesus Christ, Bible prophecy indicates that the world will soon go through unprecedented changes, which will take the great majority of us by surprise.
Satan, the father of lies and enemy of God, knows his time is short as prophetic signs point the imminent glorious return of the Son of God and Saviour of the human race, Jesus Christ. Satan is using the antichrist pope and the Jesuits, along with a myriad of secret societies and government organizations to control, manipulate and decrease the world's population. They are creating havoc on Earth, in anticipation of Satan's final attempt at deceiving the elect of the God -- the 144 000 -- who keep His commandments and the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12).
Through satan, the antichrist pope will be advocating reverence towards Sunday observance as natural calamities under the pretext of climate change will increase in their scope, intensity and frequency worldwide.
Sunday worship will be the enforced mark of the Vatican beast, the prophesied first beast of Revelation 13. This is what the Vatican beast has to say about its mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The Roman church is above the Bible?
With our minds we make decisions and with our hands we work. You will accept with your mind the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican) when it will be enforced by law by not working (with your hands) on the first day of the week.
Again, the RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but could well be the technology that will be used to enforce the Vatican's mark of Sunday observance, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of God in Exodus 20:8-11.
If you reject with your mind, which is in your forehead, the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast when it will be enforced by law, and put first God's commanded 7th day Sabbath, then you will be denied the ability to buy or sell. That's why it is important to move out of the sin-filled cities before martial law is imposed and move to the countryside to live a humble and holy life and live off from your own crops.
If you accept with your mind, which is in your forehead, the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast, then you will put the papal sabbath, Sunday, above God's 7th day Sabbath commandment, which identifies Jesus Christ as the Creator. By accepting with your mind the Vatican beast's mark - Sunday observance - you’ll be refusing to work, with your hands, on the papal sabbath.
The outcome of those who do accept the Vatican's mark over God's 7th day Sabbath will be horrible as they will be receiving God's last seven plagues and eventually die. They will lose out on their salvation through faith and obedience to Christ and His holy, immutable law! (Revelation 14:9-10; Revelation 16).
This is all about faith in Christ and obedience to His word including His immutable law, His holy and eternal ten commandments, which define His love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 22:14, KJV). Please watch the videos on the mark of the beast on this channel and the video entitled “NWO: the Vatican, martial law, the mark of the beast, the Antichrist and the false messiah”.
Make the right choice: choose Christ, put your faith and trust in the Son of God, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit (Exodus 20:1-17) and Christ will reward you, as a gift, with eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and joy (Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a ministry that understands Bible prophecy.
As Christians anticipate the imminent return of the Son of God, Jesus Christ, Bible prophecy indicates that the world will soon go through unprecedented changes, which will take the great majority of us by surprise.
Satan, the father of lies and enemy of God, knows his time is short as prophetic signs point the imminent glorious return of the Son of God and Saviour of the human race, Jesus Christ. Satan is using the antichrist pope and the Jesuits, along with a myriad of secret societies and government organizations to control, manipulate and decrease the world's population. They are creating havoc on Earth, in anticipation of Satan's final attempt at deceiving the elect of the God -- the 144 000 -- who keep His commandments and the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12).
Through satan, the antichrist pope will be advocating reverence towards Sunday observance as natural calamities under the pretext of climate change will increase in their scope, intensity and frequency worldwide.
Sunday worship will be the enforced mark of the Vatican beast, the prophesied first beast of Revelation 13. This is what the Vatican beast has to say about its mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The Roman church is above the Bible?
With our minds we make decisions and with our hands we work. You will accept with your mind the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican) when it will be enforced by law by not working (with your hands) on the first day of the week.
Again, the RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but could well be the technology that will be used to enforce the Vatican's mark of Sunday observance, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of God in Exodus 20:8-11.
If you reject with your mind, which is in your forehead, the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast when it will be enforced by law, and put first God's commanded 7th day Sabbath, then you will be denied the ability to buy or sell. That's why it is important to move out of the sin-filled cities before martial law is imposed and move to the countryside to live a humble and holy life and live off from your own crops.
If you accept with your mind, which is in your forehead, the mark (Sunday) of the Vatican beast, then you will put the papal sabbath, Sunday, above God's 7th day Sabbath commandment, which identifies Jesus Christ as the Creator. By accepting with your mind the Vatican beast's mark - Sunday observance - you’ll be refusing to work, with your hands, on the papal sabbath.
The outcome of those who do accept the Vatican's mark over God's 7th day Sabbath will be horrible as they will be receiving God's last seven plagues and eventually die. They will lose out on their salvation through faith and obedience to Christ and His holy, immutable law! (Revelation 14:9-10; Revelation 16).
This is all about faith in Christ and obedience to His word including His immutable law, His holy and eternal ten commandments, which define His love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 22:14, KJV). Please watch the videos on the mark of the beast on this channel and the video entitled “NWO: the Vatican, martial law, the mark of the beast, the Antichrist and the false messiah”.
Make the right choice: choose Christ, put your faith and trust in the Son of God, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit (Exodus 20:1-17) and Christ will reward you, as a gift, with eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and joy (Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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