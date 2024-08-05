Moment a Plane Crashed at a Sporting Goods Store - USA

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

Freak Accident #2

In the USA, a plane crashed into a sporting goods store. (don't know where?)

The plane was flying at an altitude of about 120 meters when it experienced engine failure. The 46-year-old pilot decided to make an emergency landing. At that moment, he was flying over a golf course. The plane skidded about 60 meters across the grass and crashed into a sporting goods store. The pilot sustained numerous bruises and a cut on his arm.

Adding:  In the past 24 hours, nearly all leading tech stocks experienced double-digit declines:

Google: -11%

Amazon: -10%

Microsoft: -9%

NVIDIA: -11%

Apple: -10%

Meta: -10%

and about this:  Trump blamed Biden and Harris for the stock market crash.

"The stock market is crashing. I told you so! Kamala doesn't understand anything. Biden is fast asleep. Incompetent leadership in the USA is to blame for everything!"

