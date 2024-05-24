Create New Account
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY a glimpse of our Brave New World
What is happening
https://danhappel.com/synthetic-biology-our-brave-new-world/

The fundamental transformation of the human race is underway, using synthetic biology to deconstruct man created in God's image.

Guest: Celeste Solum is an investigator, researcher, author and broadcaster. Her background includes photojournalism, holistic medicine, government, and military.

drugsparticlesmaskpodcastsvaccinewhotesttyrannytranshumanismnanoparticleslockdownceleste solumhydrogelsynthetic biologypatriotsonfire

