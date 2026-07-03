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Remember how Texas Antifa terrorists were sentenced to 450 years in federal prison? It's not over yet. More were sentenced today. There was crying in court. One of the convicts even tried to k*ll herself before sentencing.
Read my Ngo Comment report: https://www.ngocomment.com/p/breaking-north-texas-antifa-members