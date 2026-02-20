© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🗣'He worked for the Rothschilds': Wexner on Epstein's elite network
"Well specifically, I talked to Élie de Rothschild. I mentioned that earlier. So he represented their whole family," billionaire Leslie Wexner says.
In his congressional statement, he claims Epstein boasted managing Rothschild money, advising Google and Amazon, and working with other tech giants.
Source @geopolitics prime
