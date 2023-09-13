Elon Musk gives the reason Starlink was Turned Off over Crimea

Elon Musk says that the reason Starlink was turned off over Crimea [when the Ukrainians tried to attack the Black Sea Fleet] was because the US has sanctions against Russia ... "WHICH INCLUDES CRIMEA"
🐻 Elon "Imma Piss Off Both Sides" Musk...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.