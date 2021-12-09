Navigating the Financial Reset - Catherine Austin Fitts

Catherine Austin Fitts describes useful steps for navigating the Financial Reset.

"Central Banks cannot track cash. With CBDC, Central Banks will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of Central Banks ability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is." Augustin Carstens, Bank of International Settlements

"What that means is if you have money in your bank account, and the new rule is that you are not allowed to transact further than five kilometers from your home, your card won't work more than five kilometers from your home. If they don't want you buying pizza, you can't buy pizza with your bank account or with your card. It is complete control. And it solves the taxation without representation problem, because if they want more taxes they just come take it out of your account. So when the World Economic Forum said it's 2030, you have no assets and you're happy, what I hear is, "It's 2030, we took all of your assets, and you're mind controlled." Catherine Austin Fitts

"Pick a side. We're at a fork in the road, one road leads to slavery and the other road leads to freedom."



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