Tory Smith: More Details on the 819 Arrests!!! March 23, 2016

Alexandra Meadors: I was awakened this morning at around 4:44 am and asked to write down an introductory message for today's interview with Tory Smith.

As we all know light is penetrating every aspect of society, from world leaders refusing shipments of GMO seeds from entering their country to world arrests of paedophiles participating in acts of satanic ritualism. But in the background there are also mysteries on another plane of existence. Many victories are being attained to bring forth the much needed balance on this precious planet.



In the days to come, all of us will see across the veil and it will become a way of being and seeing everywhere. Some of us have already reactivated our inherent gifts and thus see through everything. Most truly understand what goes on within this physical reality, but not necessarily what occurs across the veil. Many fear to conceive or deny this other existence.

Now for the path of the Emissaries of Light who dedicate themselves to a higher purpose than this illusory matrix, what goes on the other side of the veil is where one finds the truth, the mysteries of life.

One of the definitions of insanity is extreme foolishness or irrationality, but what if we were to see the accusation of insanity is nothing more than the ability to see other realities that in the days of old was commonplace?

Keep this in mind as you share this information with the Sleeping Giant on Planet Earth, and remind them also that their day nears when they too will see this different mosaic of life.

Tory Smith as many of you know, has committed his life to the exposure of child sacrifice and satanic ritual. He is what I consider to be one of our most powerful knights from a day long ago, who nobly continues to expose the truth and bring light to a vile and avoided topic. He amazingly does it with such detail and humor.

He said to me the other day that someone called him a hero and he vehemently denied this was true because it insinuates his willingness to withstand the incessant psychic attack and sexual assaults that have monopolized his life. I reminded Tory that there are very few who so dedicatedly remove the multitude of beings he has and who hold no love in their hearts and no desire to free all living beings from enslavement.

This is what I want to say about Tory.