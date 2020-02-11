G2Voice Broadcast #022 The PSA Hoax 2-12-17

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Here is this week’s Genesis II Church Newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/386-g2voice-broadcast-022-the-psa-test-hoax-prostate-disease-and-starting-procedure-2-11-2017
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