Belgium Riot cops blast Covid protesters with water cannons as crowds throw projectiles.

[24.01.2022] BELGIAN riot cops today blasted Covid protesters with water cannons and tear gas as wild crowds descended on the country's capital.Officers tried to control the mass demonstrations in Brussels which saw windows smashed and projectiles hurled in objection to the EU nation's Covid restrictions.***Belgium has mandated restrictions to stop the spread of Coronavirus and protect its citizens. The NHS state the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective and give you the best protection against COVID-19 for more information go to the NHS website ***Up to 50,000 people turned up to demonstrate in the city on Sunday, with protesters travelling from across Europe to voice their anger.Demonstrators yelled "Liberty!" as they marched through the streets and clashed violently with police.Footage also shows black-clad demonstrators hurling projectiles at a building used by the European Union's diplomatic service, while smashing its windows.White-helmeted riot officers could be seen trying disperse the crowds using loud speakers, but resorted to more extreme measures when their instructions were ignored.Using water cannons, they fired powerful jets at the marchers, while thick clouds of smoke and trails of tear gas filled the air.Officers were later forced to seek shelter in a metro station as they were pelted with metal barriers.Continue readingRiot cops blast Covid protesters with water cannons as wild crowds smash windows & throw projectiles in Belgium1,230 views Jan 24, 2022The Sun1.84M subscribers