3/9/2023 Prince Li: If the Congress really wants to find out the origin of the CCP virus, I suggest that the U.S. Congress and the U.S. government investigate the relationship between Anthony Fauci and Wang Yanyi, the director general of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They have a very intimate relationship!

3/9/2023 小王子：如果国会真想找出中共病毒的起源，我建议美国国会和政府调查福奇与武汉病毒研究所所长王延轶的关系！他们俩的关系可非同一般！

