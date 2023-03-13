Prince Li: If the Congress really wants to find out the origin of the CCP virus, investigate the relationship between Anthony Fauci and Wang Yanyi, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0dhfc4ce
3/9/2023 Prince Li: If the Congress really wants to find out the origin of the CCP virus, I suggest that the U.S. Congress and the U.S. government investigate the relationship between Anthony Fauci and Wang Yanyi, the director general of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They have a very intimate relationship!
#CCPVirus #COVIDorigin #COVID #WIV #WangYanyi #Fauci #US
3/9/2023 小王子：如果国会真想找出中共病毒的起源，我建议美国国会和政府调查福奇与武汉病毒研究所所长王延轶的关系！他们俩的关系可非同一般！
#中共病毒 #病毒起源 #新冠病毒 #武毒所 #王延轶 #福奇 #美国
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.