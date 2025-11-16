ZIONIST COWARD MARK LEVIN'S PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR DUCKING DEBATE WITH TUCKER CARLSON 🎙 JIMMY DORE

Rabidly Zionist podcaster Mark Levin recently refused Tucker Carlson’s invitation to publicly debate U.S. foreign policy and Israel, describing Carlson as a Nazi along with some other choice epithets.





Jimmy points to commentary from former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who warned Levin that his rhetoric is dangerous and urged him to debate “like a man” for the good of the conservative movement.





Jimmy tells guest host Chris Keene that Levin’s refusal serves as evidence of insecurity, noting that Tucker, Candace Owens, and other “America First” voices have far larger platforms and growing influence. He concludes that the controversy reflects a larger internal struggle within conservatism as younger audiences move away from establishment, Israel-first politics.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQhMWrRhgfo