Avdeevka direction, MLRS Grad of group of forces “O” is working against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Cynthia adding...
Attn: If anyone is missing the Highlights for Russia and Chronicles for Palestine-Israel videos that I used to post every morning from Rybar... Rybar sadly now has those are behind a paywall, Ryber+. So at least for now, I probably won't be posting them since I haven't signed up to pay or upgrade.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.