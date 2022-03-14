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3/13/2022 Miles Guo: There is a “list of four CCP cadres to be killed” inside of the CCP, who is on it? Miles Guo and the Whistleblowers’ Movement have laid out all kinds of traps for the CCP in the past decades, and the CCP will be finished in a road of no return in the Middle East, Europe, and its “Belt and Road Initiative”