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Demon Possessed Woman Manifests on US Border Patrol Agents
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247 views • February 08, 2022
US Border Patrol Catches a Demon Possessed Woman
Footage from the U.S. southern border shows a woman, probably a Catholic, being arrested. A demon manifests in her and it goes into a fit of rage.
See article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/demon-possessed-woman-manifests-on-us-border-patrol-agents/
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Demons, Demon Possession, Border Patrol
Footage from the U.S. southern border shows a woman, probably a Catholic, being arrested. A demon manifests in her and it goes into a fit of rage.
See article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/demon-possessed-woman-manifests-on-us-border-patrol-agents/
Your help is desperately needed Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
Demons, Demon Possession, Border Patrol
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