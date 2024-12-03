"THE WEALTHY SIDE OF DEATH" - DOMESTIC VIOLENCE & MURDER BEHIND THE “WALLS” OF POWER

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Today's Word: Domestic violence is increasing at a faster rate than families and police can keep up with. Women and children are primary targets but not the only ones being attacked and killed by their partners- yet MONEY & POWER make things even more complicated and dangerous. There is a wave of money-related killings coming in wealthy societies so let those who aspire to be rich hear the warnings of the Spirit of God. HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

"THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA" - HIDDEN TRANSGENDERS AMONG US: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrDHUtbe2r79KDZwyjdFBb-



