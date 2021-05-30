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Road Map 5
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100 views • May 30, 2021
Going over current events and the effects of the vaccine.
Please also check out this link from Dr. Carrie Madej
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Carrie Madej. If this doesn't deter you from taking the experimental shots, nothing will!
https://www.brighteon.com/37430d4b-4a86-40d7-9955-1334619c4c4d
Please also check out this link from Dr. Carrie Madej
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Carrie Madej. If this doesn't deter you from taking the experimental shots, nothing will!
https://www.brighteon.com/37430d4b-4a86-40d7-9955-1334619c4c4d
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