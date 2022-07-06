Zelensky Bans Ukraine's Largest Opposition Party, Seizing Their Assets and Money

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Ben Swann Truth in MediaWhile U.S. politicians keep sending billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine because they claim it is a "Democracy" that must be defended, Ukraine just banned the country's largest opposition party and seized all of the assets and money.
What's more, this isn't the first time this has happened this year as the OPPL joins 10 other opposition parties which have been banned by the Zelensky government.