❗️"It's a known fact that Poland is after the territory of Western Ukraine" - Dmitry Peskov
🥧🍴The carving up of Ukraine is coming. Everyone takes a slice of the pie as per Medvedev's map!
⚡️This is a unique once in a 100 year opportunity were Russia is giving consent to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to annexe Western Ukrainian (Soviet) territories that formerly belonged to them pre-1940