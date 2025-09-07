SENATOR CORNYN: “Do you believe COVID-19 was politicized?”





RFK JR: “The whole process was politicized… we were lied to about EVERYTHING.”





• Lied to about natural immunity.

• Lied to about vaccines stopping infection and transmission.

• Lied to about cloth masks.

• CDC let teachers unions dictate school closures.

• Harvard’s Martin Koldorff silenced for opposing boosters.

• FDA’s Dr. Gruber & Dr. Krause ousted for challenging mandates.

• Biden called it the “Trump vaccine” — then mandated it.





SENATOR CORNYN: “So I think you answered yes.”





KENNEDY: (Laughs)



