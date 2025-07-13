Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002, Game Boy Advance)

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (known as: Star Wars: Episode II - Angriff der Klonkrieger in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and Star Wars: Episodio II - El Ataque de los Clonesin Spain) is a beat'em up developed by David A. Palmer PRoductions and published by THQ. It was only released in North America and Europe.



The game is based on the movie Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and follows the plot of the movie. Over the course of the game, you will control Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mace Windu. Most passages of the game consist of beat'em up segments with some platforming. You can jump, jump-kick, duck and use your lightsaber. Holding down a button wil make you slash in the direction you press.You can also use your lightsaber to fend off blaster shots. With the right timing, you can deflect the shot back to the shooter. You have force powers. Using the force will deplete a gauge which is refilled by collecting power-ups. You always can use a force jump, force attacks require more power. If the gauge is full, force power-ups released by defeated enemies will be replaced by hearts which refill your health.

Some levels have different gameplay. Here, you control some ship or glider from a first-person perspective and need to dodge obstacles and shots until a timer has run out.

