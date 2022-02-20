Dr. Mercola interviews Dr. Robert Malone - discussing how COVID-19 injections violate bioethics - The August 2021 full Interview

Dr. Robert Malone is an internationally recognized scientist and is known as the original inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, as well as non-viral (naked DNA) gene therapy.Dr. Malone holds numerous domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations and vaccines.He has over fifty publications and has been an invited speaker and/or chairperson at over forty conferences and he has sat on many study sections.He has also been Principal Investigator on many clinical trials, at all phases.With over thirty years he is truly an expert in the field.For daring to challenge the mainstream narrative on COVID vaccination Dr. Malone was instantaneously removed from the history books.He was taken out of Wikipedia and all references of him inventing the messenger RNA technology were removed, and attributed to others.Find out more about Dr. Robert Malone here...