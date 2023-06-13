Pathways to the Future: Supersoldiers & Ascended Masters

This is the trailer to the June 24 webinar: "Supersoldiers and Ascended Masters: Two Pathways for Humanity's Emergence into a Galactic Society."
To register & more info visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/supersoldiersascendedmasters
Many thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this video and to Angelika Whitecliff to joining me in the narration.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
