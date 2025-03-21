Fantastic Discovery in Giza! Under the Khafre Pyramid Adjacent to the Great Pyramid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Khafre Project reports an incredible discovery! They released a preliminary abstract on the subterranean scans of the Giza Plateau, made with SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) technology.
'Below the “2nd Pyramid” (Khefren): “As observed in the 3D model, below the ground level (ground zero) of the main structure, vertically aligned cylindrical structures extend for hundreds of meters beneath the Giza Plateau. Notably, eight of these structures, arranged in two parallel rows from north to south, descend to a depth of 648 meters, merging into two large cubic structures measuring approximately 80 meters per side. These features are illustrated in the tomographic images and 3D models presented below.”' (https://www.facebook.com/groups/143735172365441/posts/28621392004173044/)
