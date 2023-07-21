Deep State TARGETS Trump & His Supporters: Trump To Be Charged In THIRD Sham Indictment

Stew Peters





America is now a full blown banana republic.

Gavin Wax, the director of the National Constitution Law Union, is here to talk about the political persecution of President Donald Trump.

On Sunday night, President Trump got a letter from Merrick Garland’s hitman, Jack Smith, telling him he is the subject of the DOJ’s January 6 inquiry and to present himself before a grand jury.

The letter is a sign that another wave of criminal charges against Trump is imminent.

This time, they’re going to accuse Trump of orchestrating an entire insurrection against the federal government.

The left will use this as a way to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The new left is more totalitarian than ever and they have a plan to obliterate everyone remotely connected to Trump.

This includes Trump and his closest advisers, but also everyone who helped Trump with contesting the 2020 results.

Two days ago, the attorney general of Michigan, Dana Nessel, brought felony charges against 16 people for the “crime” of serving as alternate Donald Trump electors in 2020.

There is also a long-unfolding plan to try and strip the bar licenses of attorneys who assisted Trump’s campaign and filed election challenges.

The totalitarian Deep State is obsessed with power and control.

That is why they are trying to stigmatize any political opposition to the Biden regime.

President Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner and the establishment fears him.

They are afraid of the ideological realignment he has brought into the Republican party.

The Biden administration is trying to demoralize the American people so they will give up and quit fighting for the nation.

This is psychological warfare but in reality political elites can and will be defeated.

