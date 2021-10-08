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Sept27 NYC Teacher In Tears Announces Court Case Dissolution for Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Passport
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40 views • October 08, 2021
Sept27 NYC Teacher In Tears Announces Court Case Dissolution for Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Passport
FNTV - FreedomNewsTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3vrg3RrOEY
Teacher In Tears Announces Case Dissolution for Vaccine Mandates
FNTV - FreedomNewsTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3vrg3RrOEY
Teacher In Tears Announces Case Dissolution for Vaccine Mandates
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