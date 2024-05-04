Traveling Through Iran's Ancient Cities: The Journey Of Marco Polo Marco Polo Reloaded Part 2

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries
Apr 25, 2024
Bradley writes tourist guides mostly about Asia, but this time he is working on a very special project, retracing the route Marco Polo took from Venice over 750 years ago, happy with any transport he can get, always going East, along the great Silk Road. He’s been on the road for over two months, and has now made it to Iran. Starting in the city of Tabriz, he is in awe of the architecture of the Blue Mosque as well as the carpet trade.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb9ZHYVOL58
