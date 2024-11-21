Second Day of Invasion in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces closed Nazareth Street in the city of Jenin and turned it into a military barracks to gather bulldozers and jeeps and pursued citizens on this road and fired tear gas bombs at journalists and some citizens, knowing that this street is very important and pivotal and connects the city's neighborhoods.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/11/2024
