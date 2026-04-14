RT News - April 14 2026 6AM GMT

April 14, 2026

rt.com





Despite Donald Trump saying the Strait of Hormuz is of no importance to Washington, the US begins a blockade of the vital waterway, to pile pressure on Tehran. Iran hits back at the maritime move, saying Trump's desire for revenge harms not only the global economy, but also the US itself. A senior Houthi official warns they may close another vital waterway into the Red Sea, that's if Washington continues its hostilities in the region.





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