RT News - April 14 2026 6AM GMT

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April 14, 2026
rt.com
Despite Donald Trump saying the Strait of Hormuz is of no importance to Washington, the US begins a blockade of the vital waterway, to pile pressure on Tehran. Iran hits back at the maritime move, saying Trump's desire for revenge harms not only the global economy, but also the US itself. A senior Houthi official warns they may close another vital waterway into the Red Sea, that's if Washington continues its hostilities in the region.
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