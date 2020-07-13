"Masks are killing people!"--Christina Gomez (see below for more details)

This composite image on the video cover shows Sylvia Ball, left, and Christina Gomez speaking out against a mandatory mask law at the Palm Beach Coutny Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Via CBS 12

‘The devil’s laws’: Florida Christians fight mask rule at wild meeting

Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces amid a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. However, officials first had to sit through several angry speeches from locals who cited God, the devil and various far-right, conspiracy theories surrounding masks and the virus.

“You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask, knowing that that mask is killing people,” a woman named Christina Gomez says in one of the clips. “It literally is killing people!”

“Every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws and you, doctor, are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity,” she claimed. She also brought up the 5G conspiracy theory and suggested that everyone who voted would be punished by God.

Another woman at the meeting claimed that using masks was an affront to God.

“They want to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out the door. You’re all turning your backs,” said the woman, whom CBS 12 identified as Sylvia Ball.

Global News