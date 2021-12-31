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Isaac Kappy Exposes ALL of PedoWood a couple months before death
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308 views • December 31, 2021
Isaac Kappy Exposes ALL of PedoWood a couple months before death
[March 29 2021] https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223322444109619200?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Tom Hanks Satanic Pedofile Killed Issac Kappy https://youtu.be/HRdSizOblpc [ 02 Mar 2021]
ISAAC KAPPY'S LAST LIVE STREAM AFTER EXPOSING HOLLYWOOD https://youtu.be/F6m256DRTNg Apr 13, 2020
Isaac Kappy
Born: February 17, 1977, Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S.
Died: May 13, 2019, Bellemont, Arizona, U.S.
ISAAC KAPPY EXPOSES HOLLYWOOD ELITE BEFORE ‘SUICIDE’
May 9, 2020 https://youtu.be/DbD7VR64KSY
https://streamable.com/y1isk6
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/isaac-kappy-exposes-hollywood-elite-before-suicide/
I’m sure that you have heard about this by now. Isaac Kappy was Killed by Tom Hanks after he ousted Tom Hanks and other Celebrities Being Pedophiles and Satanist Eating Killing Torturing Babies and Children. As many of you know already Tom Hanks had been Arrested in Australia. The Media of course tried to Cover It Up and said he went to Greece. But we all know he was Arrested taken on a Barge with the other Pedophile Celebrities to Gitmo and have been Executed. The Media of course tried to Cover It Up by Doing or Producing Yo of Tom Hanks at the Joseph Biden Inauguration. Photos have shown there was Only 100 People at the Inauguration. Photographers were Positioned on Rooftops. Everything else was done via Hollywood Deep Fake Video Production. Lady Gaga was a Fake. Photos that the Media tried to trick the Public saying it was Lady Gaga when actually it was a Bad Fake Double. Pictures speak a Thousand Words not even Plastic Surgery could cause that Transformation! Let me know what you think
https://steverotter.com/hollywood-pedophiles-exposed/
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/isaac-kappy-exposes-jim-carrey-alleged-illuminati-high-priest-video-3746403.html
https://ugetube.com/watch/tom-hanks-satanic-pedofile-killed-issac-kappy_VC7piiEBkMzbucX.html
In an Interview with PBS NewsHour correspondent Jeffrey Brown about his New Book of short Stories “Uncommon Type,” and his Work, Actor Tom Hanks also addressed the Recent Allegations of Sexual Misconduct against Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein.
He said that Kind of Behavior is happening in “Every Other Corner” of His Industry, and Many Other Industries across America, particularly by People in Positions of Power. But the Weinstein Allegations represent a Tipping Point for Hollywood, he said.
“The Dam has Burst here in a big way, and it is Not Just the Halls of Places like Harvey Weinstein’s Office where this was Standard Operating Procedure,” he said. “Don’t beSsurprised if, you know, there’s going to be a Sign in Front of Every One of the Studio Gates that will say, ‘All people Entering This Studio will Obey this Code of Ethics, or they will be Escorted from the Premises,’ and that will All be About sSxual Harassment, and Sexual Predatory Behavior.”
Watch his Remarks. Jeffrey Brown’s Full interview with Tom Hanks will Air on the PBS NewsHour later this week.
__________________________________
Isaac Kappy was an actor known for his supporting roles in the films, ‘Thor’, ‘Terminator Salvation’ and in the cable TV series, ‘Breaking Bad’.
In 2018, he began to accuse Hollywood people of being involved in a pedophile blackmail “cult”. As he says in this video:
[March 29 2021] https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223322444109619200?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Tom Hanks Satanic Pedofile Killed Issac Kappy https://youtu.be/HRdSizOblpc [ 02 Mar 2021]
ISAAC KAPPY'S LAST LIVE STREAM AFTER EXPOSING HOLLYWOOD https://youtu.be/F6m256DRTNg Apr 13, 2020
Isaac Kappy
Born: February 17, 1977, Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S.
Died: May 13, 2019, Bellemont, Arizona, U.S.
ISAAC KAPPY EXPOSES HOLLYWOOD ELITE BEFORE ‘SUICIDE’
May 9, 2020 https://youtu.be/DbD7VR64KSY
https://streamable.com/y1isk6
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/isaac-kappy-exposes-hollywood-elite-before-suicide/
I’m sure that you have heard about this by now. Isaac Kappy was Killed by Tom Hanks after he ousted Tom Hanks and other Celebrities Being Pedophiles and Satanist Eating Killing Torturing Babies and Children. As many of you know already Tom Hanks had been Arrested in Australia. The Media of course tried to Cover It Up and said he went to Greece. But we all know he was Arrested taken on a Barge with the other Pedophile Celebrities to Gitmo and have been Executed. The Media of course tried to Cover It Up by Doing or Producing Yo of Tom Hanks at the Joseph Biden Inauguration. Photos have shown there was Only 100 People at the Inauguration. Photographers were Positioned on Rooftops. Everything else was done via Hollywood Deep Fake Video Production. Lady Gaga was a Fake. Photos that the Media tried to trick the Public saying it was Lady Gaga when actually it was a Bad Fake Double. Pictures speak a Thousand Words not even Plastic Surgery could cause that Transformation! Let me know what you think
https://steverotter.com/hollywood-pedophiles-exposed/
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/isaac-kappy-exposes-jim-carrey-alleged-illuminati-high-priest-video-3746403.html
https://ugetube.com/watch/tom-hanks-satanic-pedofile-killed-issac-kappy_VC7piiEBkMzbucX.html
In an Interview with PBS NewsHour correspondent Jeffrey Brown about his New Book of short Stories “Uncommon Type,” and his Work, Actor Tom Hanks also addressed the Recent Allegations of Sexual Misconduct against Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein.
He said that Kind of Behavior is happening in “Every Other Corner” of His Industry, and Many Other Industries across America, particularly by People in Positions of Power. But the Weinstein Allegations represent a Tipping Point for Hollywood, he said.
“The Dam has Burst here in a big way, and it is Not Just the Halls of Places like Harvey Weinstein’s Office where this was Standard Operating Procedure,” he said. “Don’t beSsurprised if, you know, there’s going to be a Sign in Front of Every One of the Studio Gates that will say, ‘All people Entering This Studio will Obey this Code of Ethics, or they will be Escorted from the Premises,’ and that will All be About sSxual Harassment, and Sexual Predatory Behavior.”
Watch his Remarks. Jeffrey Brown’s Full interview with Tom Hanks will Air on the PBS NewsHour later this week.
__________________________________
Isaac Kappy was an actor known for his supporting roles in the films, ‘Thor’, ‘Terminator Salvation’ and in the cable TV series, ‘Breaking Bad’.
In 2018, he began to accuse Hollywood people of being involved in a pedophile blackmail “cult”. As he says in this video:
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