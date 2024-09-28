Border Czar Welcomed Rapists & Murderers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
QueMala: Catch & Release
◦ Tens Of Thousands Of Illegals With Violent Crime Convictions Roaming U.S. Streets: ICE Data
◦ Over 13K Murderers, 15K Rapists & 425K Convicted Criminals Allowed Into America By [Bidan]-Harris Regime: ICE Report
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 September 2024)