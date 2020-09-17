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FULL SHOW: Joe Biden Shows Up Late To His Own Event With No Crowd
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31 views • September 17, 2020
Both President Trump and Joe Biden had COVID press conferences today and the differences are examples of the contrast between the two candidates and campaigns. Biden shows up more than an hour late for his event, talks for less than twenty minutes and takes 3 pre staged questions from reporters he reads off a list. President Trump spoke for over and hour and took multiple questions from the media jackals looking to make him look bad. Deanna Lorraine joins in studio to breakdown the mask madness and the vaccine hypocrisy and lies. Owen Shroyer breaks down and covers the censorship on Fox news guests to never mention George Soros or his involvement in U.S. politics. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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