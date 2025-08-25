Promises Made. Promises Broken. Preparing For What Comes Next.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nutnfancy, Mossberg 590A1 pt 1-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA_KklQsYFw&list=PLD3022074F9C9BCFA&index=3 Nutnfancy, Mossberg 590A1 pt 2-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ou54JJOdUF0&list=PLD3022074F9C9BCFA&index=4 Super sturdy Ruger SP101-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6HkKtKERbc Insurance twenty five bucks-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/115084740760748214 Brandon Johnson being kind of a moron again-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115085102131877793 WATCH A LIBERAL SHOOT A GUN. ISH. Scope bite much...https://gab.com/TheOutlawJoseyWales/posts/115086069060891070 Whites are second class citizens-https://gab.com/MaggieNSwife/posts/115086765168914357/media/1