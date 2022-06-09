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Ground Level View of Previous Drone Video - First Person Footage from One of the Russian Soldiers who Shelled the Ukrainian Group with One Carried Out Alive. 060722
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295 views • June 09, 2022
Extended from the video I uploaded 2 days ago. This is my 4th try to share here.
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