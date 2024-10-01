WEATHER WARFARE DEVASTATION! - Hurricane Helene & John Leave Countless Dead! - The Climate Agenda

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in North and South Carolina as well as Hurricane John in Acapulco as we see further evidence of weather manipulation and warfare, utilizing hurricanes to destroy towns and force 15 Minute City rebuilds.





Hurricane Helene has so far tragically killed over 100 people. It started small and then suddenly grew dramatically in size and redirected on population centers specifically important to the supply chain. Asheville, North Carolina has been nearly destroyed and is inundated with flood waters.

We saw similarly a small hurricane escalate dramatically off the shores of Acapulco, Mexico (Hurricane John) and direct itself a the city suddenly, then drawing back out to sea before mysteriously turning around and hitting Acapulco a second time. This comes less than a year after Acapulco was almost entirely destroyed by one of the largest hurricanes in history, Hurricane Otis which was a small storm which suddenly turned into a Category 5 and hit directly.





With the destruction of these towns, emergency orders are brought in, people are further normalized to climate restrictions, the supply chain breaks down right as a major strike is set to take place across the east and gulf coast and builders conveniently come in to redesign cities for the 15 Minute City agenda.

Just days before Hurricane Helene struck, 193 countries as we reported signed on to the "Pact For The Future" at the United Nations. This guaranteed climate lockdowns, digital IDs, destruction of farm land, bans on meat and travel and more. Interesting that this happens and suddenly there are major hurricanes developing in strange ways hitting major supply chain and farming hubs.





Meanwhile, for further dry runs, Verizon cellphone networks went down across the United States leaving over 100,000 people without internet as they prepare us for a major false flag cyber attack to then replace the current networks with worse surveillance networks out of "safety" and "convenience."





Always remember... Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience.





Are you prepared for what they're planning? Isn't it blatantly clear at this point? Will you fight back by ensuring you and your family aren't dependent on those attempting to destroy your independence and humanity? Or will you just sit there and take it?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!