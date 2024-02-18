Create New Account
Tucker Carlson | Democrats Celebrate George Floyd and Want to Make More Like Him.
Published 20 hours ago

Tucker Carlson with guest Vince Everett Ellison. Democrats Celebrate George Floyd, and want to make more of him.  He was poor, unemployed, drug addict, uneducated, ignorant. That's how they like Black People.  George Floyd was a slave in his own mind.  A victim. 


The dems stay in absolute power by intentionally degrading black people to keep them demoralized, compliant and obedient. Its a marxist construct. 


tucker carlsonvince everett ellisondemocrats celebrate george floyd

