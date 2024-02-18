Tucker Carlson | Democrats Celebrate George Floyd and Want to Make More Like Him.

Tucker Carlson with guest Vince Everett Ellison. Democrats Celebrate George Floyd, and want to make more of him. He was poor, unemployed, drug addict, uneducated, ignorant. That's how they like Black People. George Floyd was a slave in his own mind. A victim.
The dems stay in absolute power by intentionally degrading black people to keep them demoralized, compliant and obedient. Its a marxist construct.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.