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A.D.A.M. Advanced Digital Application Matrix - RedPillFiction.com
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40 views • November 08, 2021
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FICTION
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
Lydia Jack is an artificial intelligence specialist with a dangerous secret.
Join "Jack" as she swims with the sharks, faces sabotage, unearths corruption, overcomes harassment, and even finds unexpected love... a journey leading to a tragic and deadly circumstance. Can ADAM save her in time without causing his own destruction?
With a delightful cast of characters, A.D.A.M. warms the heart and keeps you turning the pages.
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Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://YvonneDeBandi.com
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How close are we to singularity? Artificial Intelligence Blackmail Sexual Harassment Office Politics Corporate Espionage Human Nature Workplace Sharks vs. Dolphins Fiction Book
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
Lydia Jack is an artificial intelligence specialist with a dangerous secret.
Join "Jack" as she swims with the sharks, faces sabotage, unearths corruption, overcomes harassment, and even finds unexpected love... a journey leading to a tragic and deadly circumstance. Can ADAM save her in time without causing his own destruction?
With a delightful cast of characters, A.D.A.M. warms the heart and keeps you turning the pages.
----------------------------
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://YvonneDeBandi.com
----------------------------
How close are we to singularity? Artificial Intelligence Blackmail Sexual Harassment Office Politics Corporate Espionage Human Nature Workplace Sharks vs. Dolphins Fiction Book
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