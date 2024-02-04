Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
322 Subscribers
105 views
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Is It Safe to Take Methylene Blue Long Term? - (Science Based)


Methylene Blue is something I have talked about ingesting endless amounts of times in many videos to induce its broad spectrum of scientifically proven nootropic, detox, and healing effects into anyone's body that uses it safely and correctly.


One question I get asked frequently is, "Is It Safe to Take Methylene Blue Long Term? " in this video, I share with you the most extended study ever done in humans that proves it is safe to take it daily long term or not.


If you want to learn about this, watch this video: "Is It Safe to Take Methylene Blue Long Term? - (Science Based)" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
methylene blue medicationmethylene blue blood pressuremethylene blue blood pressure effectswarning methylene blue and blood pressure medicationmethylene blue blood pressure medicationmethylene blue lowers blood pressuredoes methylene blue lower blood pressuremethylene blue methylene blue effectsmethylene blue hypertension effectsmethylene blue hypertensionmethylene blue hypotension effectsmethylene blue hypotension

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket