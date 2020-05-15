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Pledge Allegiance to New World Order - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
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47 views • May 15, 2020
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about creating an obedient team committed to the New World Order and Global Governance.
reference video
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=chicago+mayor+new+world+order
reference video
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=chicago+mayor+new+world+order
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