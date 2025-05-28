Democrats Spend 20 Million $$ to Create Frankenstein Joe Rogan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats are lamenting the fact that they don't have a Joe Rogan and are on the verge of plowing, massive money into creating an artificial Joe Rogan in their woke, inauthentic laboratories. They also are spending 20 million $$ on consultants as to the exact syntax on how to communicate with men, when all they would have to do is Stop despising and hating them.