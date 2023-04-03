P.2 Well-camouflaged nesting dove just 3 feet above my head MVI_0834-5,44-5merged

I discovered this nesting dove a week or so ago, just a metre above my head
as I walk past the Bambusa multiplex at this part of the back yard. In this
very end of the hedge I have seen at least half a dozen dove nests with chicks
raised, in the past 4 or 5 years.
