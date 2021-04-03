© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Pfizer VP: “I Have Absolutely No Doubt We Are In The Presence of Evil!” Here Are The #'s Of People Dead/Injured From Covid Vaccines, & It's Forced Upon People (MIRRORED)
Follow
11
Share
Report
3255 views • April 03, 2021
Former Pfizer VP: “I Have Absolutely No Doubt We Are In The Presence of Evil!” Here Are The #'s Of People Dead/Injured From Covid Vaccines, & It's Forced Upon People (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-02_16-37-33:e
It's a very dangerous time we live, and, if people don't come to their senses, we will soon be living in totalitarian hell, the one so many of us, throughout the years, have warned was coming.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fda-whistleblower-claims-the-fda-is-not-properly-inspecting-plants-where-vaccines-are-manufactured-mainly-merck-who-will-begin-producing-covid-experimental-vaccines/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rob-verkerk-vanden-bossches-warning/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/americans-now-eligible-for-free-marijuana-cheesecake-fries-with-coronavirus-vaccine-card
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/states-report-covid-cases-fully-vaccinated/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/right-now-im-scared-cdc-director-chokes-back-tears-she-fearmongers-impending-doom
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/lockdown-easing-hugging-family-friends/
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/video-fauci-says-kids-need-to-wear-face-masks-to-play-together/
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-03-04/childrens-mental-health-crisis-could-be-a-next-wave-in-the-pandemic
https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/its-officially-an-offence-now-to-leave-england-31709/
https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/permanent-pandemic-covid-19/
https://summit.news/2021/03/30/24-world-leaders-call-for-more-globalism-in-wake-of-pandemic/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-biden-wants-covid-vaccine-passport-but-opposes-vote-id.html#
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eu-to-introduce-digital-vaccine-passports-on-june-15
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ireland-bans-student-nurses-from-training-if-they-refuse-covid-injections
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/wristbands-and-dining-cards-new-army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-regime-is-working-with-private-companies-to-develop-covid-19-vaccine-passports
https://nypost.com/2021/03/30/mans-skin-peeled-off-in-reaction-to-johnson-johnson-covid-vax/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/31/woman-suffers-agonizing-rash-after-oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4576-dead-199213-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/6000-increase-in-reported-vaccine-deaths-1st-quarter-2021-compared-to-1st-quarter-2020/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-vaers-cdc/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/11/facebook-bans-ads-discouraging-vaccination/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/former-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-on-experimental-covid-injections-i-have-absolutely-no-doubt-that-we-are-in-the-presence-of-evil/
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-02_16-37-33:e
It's a very dangerous time we live, and, if people don't come to their senses, we will soon be living in totalitarian hell, the one so many of us, throughout the years, have warned was coming.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fda-whistleblower-claims-the-fda-is-not-properly-inspecting-plants-where-vaccines-are-manufactured-mainly-merck-who-will-begin-producing-covid-experimental-vaccines/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rob-verkerk-vanden-bossches-warning/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/americans-now-eligible-for-free-marijuana-cheesecake-fries-with-coronavirus-vaccine-card
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/states-report-covid-cases-fully-vaccinated/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/right-now-im-scared-cdc-director-chokes-back-tears-she-fearmongers-impending-doom
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/lockdown-easing-hugging-family-friends/
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/video-fauci-says-kids-need-to-wear-face-masks-to-play-together/
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-03-04/childrens-mental-health-crisis-could-be-a-next-wave-in-the-pandemic
https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/its-officially-an-offence-now-to-leave-england-31709/
https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/permanent-pandemic-covid-19/
https://summit.news/2021/03/30/24-world-leaders-call-for-more-globalism-in-wake-of-pandemic/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-biden-wants-covid-vaccine-passport-but-opposes-vote-id.html#
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eu-to-introduce-digital-vaccine-passports-on-june-15
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ireland-bans-student-nurses-from-training-if-they-refuse-covid-injections
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/wristbands-and-dining-cards-new-army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-regime-is-working-with-private-companies-to-develop-covid-19-vaccine-passports
https://nypost.com/2021/03/30/mans-skin-peeled-off-in-reaction-to-johnson-johnson-covid-vax/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/31/woman-suffers-agonizing-rash-after-oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4576-dead-199213-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/6000-increase-in-reported-vaccine-deaths-1st-quarter-2021-compared-to-1st-quarter-2020/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-vaers-cdc/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/11/facebook-bans-ads-discouraging-vaccination/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/former-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-on-experimental-covid-injections-i-have-absolutely-no-doubt-that-we-are-in-the-presence-of-evil/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.