4-Ingredient Almond Butter Energy Bars
2 cups HRS Organic Almonds (yields 1 cup butter)
2 tbsp HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
1 cup dates (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
2 tablespoons HRS Organic Bee Pollen
1. To make almond butter, blend the raw almonds for 10 minutes.
Stop the processor every 2-3 minutes and scrape the sides.
2. Add in coconut oil and dates, process just until combined.
3. Press mixture evenly into a pan.
4. Sprinkle with bee pollen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.