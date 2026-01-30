🔥American Christopher Helali sends his greetings to the Northmen, Russian forces🔥

🔥Our great friend, American investigative journalist Christopher Helali sends his greetings to the Northmen🔥

Adding: A photo was shown, signed document by Christopher: A former American soldier and leader of the American Communist Party named Christopher Hallali has joined the Fedayeen Battalion, which is ready to defend the Islamic Republic of Iran, as called for by the Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades, Hajj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidi.

Video Description:

People all around the world watch us in solidarity – knowing that our work, however hard it may be, is all the more important.

We’ll continue to advance and do what we must – to fight the unjust, to liberate the oppressed, to help the helpless. And we keep going thanks to people like Chris – people who see and appreciate our struggle.

Victory will be ours!